Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Nine points in last three games

Barkov recorded a goal and an assist -- both on the power play -- in Thursday's 4-3 loss to Carolina.

That's three consecutive multi-point games for Barkov, who has five goals and four assists over this dominant stretch. His contributions weren't enough to pull out the win in this one, however, as Carolina scored a pair of unanswered power-play goals in the third period to answer Florida's pair of power-play tallies from the second.