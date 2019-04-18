Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Not joining Team Finland
Barkov will not be heading to the IIHF World Championship for Team Finland, the Panthers' official site reports.
With Barkov playing his first full season at a career-high 22:21 time on ice per game, the Panthers and Barkov decided against extending his season through May. General Manager also cited in his statement nagging injuries as a reason Barkov will not be joining his national team in Slovakia. Team Finland will surely miss his production, as Barkov led all Finnish players in both goals (35) and points (96) this season.
