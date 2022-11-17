Barkov isn't on the ice for the pregame warmups before Thursday's contest against Dallas, according to Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.

That doesn't definitively rule Barkov out for Thursday's game, but it raises serious questions about his availability. If he can't play, Florida will be without one of its best forwards. Barkov has four goals and 14 points in 16 games this season. Anton Lundell and Sam Bennett in particular might play bigger roles if Barkov won't be in the lineup.