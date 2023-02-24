Barkov (hand) will not play against Buffalo on Friday, David Dwork of Local 10 Miami reports.

Barkov has had a lingering hand problem and it will force him out of the lineup Friday. Barkov has 16 goals and 50 points in 49 games this season, after an 88-point campaign in 2021-22. The talented Finn has 22 points with the man-advantage this season.