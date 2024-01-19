Barkov (lower body) won't be in the lineup versus Minnesota on Friday, according to coach Paul Maurice.

This will be the second straight game that Barkov will miss. Anton Lundell will once again take his spot as the No. 1 center between Sam Reinhart and Eetu Luostarinen. The Panthers don't play again until Monday in Nashville and the hope is that Barkov can return to the lineup at that time. Barkov has 11 goals and 46 points in 40 games this season.