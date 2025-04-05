Barkov (upper body) will not play in Ottawa on Saturday, per Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.
Barkov could return late next week, according to coach Paul Maurice, and is expected to be completely healthy entering the playoffs. He has 19 goals and 48 assists in 64 games. Sam Bennett will take over as the top center on the Panthers with Barkov on the sidelines.
More News
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Unlikely to play this weekend•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Sitting out Wednesday•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Dishes two helpers Sunday•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Plays hero in shootout•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Breaks through in overtime•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: One of each Sunday•