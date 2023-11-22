Barkov (knee) isn't ready to play Wednesday versus Boston, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

It will be the Panthers' second straight game without Barkov. However, he has been skating and might draw back into the lineup as early as Friday against the Jets. Barkov has six goals and 17 points in 16 contests this season. When Barkov's ready to return, Jonah Gadjovich might end up serving as a healthy scratch.