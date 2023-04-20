Barkov garnered an assist against the Bruins in Game 2 on Wednesday.

Barkov has registered points in eight of his last 10 contests, racking up a combined three goals and 10 assists, including four power-play points. The 27-year-old Finn should continue to produce at a top-level heading into the rest of the series and is cemented on both the first line and No. 1 power-play unit.