Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Notches first point

Barkov picked up an assist on the power play in Saturday's 4-3 win over Tampa Bay.

The Panthers picked up where they left off on the power play last season, going 2-for-3 against the Lightning. Barkov connected with Jonathan Huberdeau to feed Mike Hoffman for his second power-play goal of the game. Barkov is looking to match last season's career-high 96 points -- 31 of which came on the man advantage.