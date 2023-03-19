Barkov scored a goal and added an assist Saturday in a 4-2 win over the Devils.

Barkov is on a six-game, 10-point scoring streak (two goals, eight assists). With the points, he tied Jonathan Huberdeau for the most points in Panthers history (613; 671 games). Barkov has 238 goals and 375 assists in 651 NHL games, all with the kitties.

