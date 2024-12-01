Barkov had a goal and an assist in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Hurricanes.

Both points came on the power play. Barkov is on a torrid scoring pace right now, with 24 points (six goals, 18 assists) in 17 games, and he's currently on a three-game, five-point streak (two goals, three assists). Barkov missed eight games due to injury this season, but he's still on pace to top 100 points for the first time...as long as he stays healthy. Barkov always seems to miss time due to injury, and he has already been sidelined once this season.