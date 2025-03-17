Barkov scored a power-play goal on three shots and added an assist in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Islanders.

Barkov helped establish a 2-0 lead early in the second period, but it wasn't enough. He'd been held off the scoresheet in the previous three games, which matched his longest slump of the season. The center is up to 18 goals, 62 points (25 on the power play), 129 shots on net, 73 hits, 51 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating over 58 outings this season.