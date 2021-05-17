Barkov scored a power-play goal on five shots, dished an assist and added three hits in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Lightning in Game 1.

Both of Barkov's points came in the first period, as he scored to get the Panthers on the board and later set up Carter Verhaeghe's tally for a 2-1 lead. The 25-year-old Barkov posted 21 points in 19 games after returning from a lower-body injury on April 3. He racked up 26 goals and 58 points in 50 contests overall as the Panthers' top-line center.