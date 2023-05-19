Barkov scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist, added five hits, went plus-2 and won 30 of 55 faceoffs in Thursday's 3-2 quadruple-overtime win over the Hurricanes in Game 1.

Barkov put in a strong effort during regulation, scoring the Panthers' first goal and helping out on a Carter Verhaeghe tally a couple of minutes later in the second period. Florida wouldn't score for over five periods, with the drought ending on Matthew Tkachuk's tally at 19:47 of the fourth overtime. Prior to Thursday, Barkov had gone three games without a point. He's at 11 points, 37 shots on net, 36 hits and a plus-5 rating through 13 playoff contests.