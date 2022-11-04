Barkov scored a power-play goal on two shots and added two blocked shots in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over the Sharks.

Barkov has racked up five points, including two power-play goals, over the last four games. The 27-year-old had started the year a bit inconsistent, but it appears he's finding a groove now. He's at nine points (four on the power play) with 36 shots on net, seven blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through 11 contests.