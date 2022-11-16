Barkov scored a goal and was credited with two assists during Tuesday's 5-2 victory over the Capitals.
Barkov, who has scored at least 20 goals in eight-straight seasons, connected on his second tally in three games Tuesday. The 27-year-old center ignited the Panthers' offense with an unassisted marker, his fourth in 16 outings. Barkov, who added four shots, three blocks and a plus-3 rating, has collected two helpers in a game four times this season.
