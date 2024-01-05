Barkov (upper body) won't return to Thursday's game versus the Golden Knights.

Barkov took an elbow up high in the first period and won't finish the contest. He saw just 4:54 of ice time prior to his exit. With Evan Rodrigues (lower body) also leaving the game hurt, the Panthers will finish with just 10 forwards, which may prompt a roster move prior to Saturday's game versus the Avalanche.