Barkov (illness) is expected to miss the first two games of Florida's upcoming road trip, George Richards of Florida Hockey Now reports.

Barkov will not travel with the team to Alberta for the start of the trip. As a result, it is expected that he will unavailable to play against Edmonton on Monday and Tuesday versus Calgary. Barkov didn't play Saturday because of an illness and didn't practice Sunday. Florida has brought up Aleksi Heponiemi from the minors on an emergency basis. The Panthers hope that Barkov will be able to join the team on the road at some point.