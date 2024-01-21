Barkov (lower body) won't play Monday versus the Predators, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

It'll be the third game Barkov's missed, as he'll remain in Florida when the Panthers visit the Predators. However, there's some optimism that he'll be ready to go Wednesday at home versus Arizona. The 28-year-old Barkov has 11 goals and 46 points through 40 games this season.