Barkov (undisclosed) won't play versus the Flames on Saturday, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

It's unclear what's keeping Barkov out of the lineup for this game. He played 19:36 in a 4-0 loss to the Canucks on Thursday. Jonah Gadjovich figures to enter the lineup, while Anton Lundell will pick up extra minutes with Barkov out.