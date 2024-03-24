Barkov (undisclosed) will not play Sunday against the Flyers, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Barkov will be out for a third straight game but head coach Paul Maurice said that he could return Tuesday against Boston or Thursday against the Islanders. Barkov has 11 points over his last nine appearances, giving him 66 points through 62 appearances.
