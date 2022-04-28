Barkov (rest) will not play Thursday in Ottawa, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Barkov and several other Panthers will get a night off as the team gets ready for the postseason. The star center has 39 goals and 88 points through 67 games this season. It's unclear if he'll dress for Friday's season finale in Montreal.
