Barkov (hand) won't play Tuesday against the Lightning, per George Richards of Florida Hockey Now.
Barkov will miss a second consecutive game with the lingering hand injury. The 27-year-old center has 16 goals and 34 assists in 49 games this season. Anton Lundell should take over on the top line while Barkov remains sidelined.
