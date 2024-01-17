Barkov (lower body) will miss Wednesday's game against Detroit.

Barkov's lower-body injury was labeled as minor Monday, per Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site, so the Panthers forward might not be shelved for long. In the meantime, though, Steven Lorentz is projected to draw into the lineup for the first time since Dec. 21 while Anton Lundell is set to serve on the top line, based on Wednesday's practice, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports. Barkov has 11 goals and 46 points in 40 contests this campaign.