Barkov scored a goal on three shots, added an assist, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Avalanche.

Barkov has produced three multi-point efforts over his last seven contests, recording four goals and six helpers in that span. The 27-year-old is up to 10 tallies, 32 points (15 on the power play), 97 shots on net and a plus-8 rating in 32 outings this season. A point-per-game pace is actually a bit low for the star center -- he's capable of more, but injuries and illness have made it hard for him to stay consistently in the lineup over the last two months.