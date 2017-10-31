Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Picks up four points in loss

Barkov scored a goal and added three assists through 22:48 of ice time (2:35 on the power play) during Monday's 8-5 loss to Tampa Bay.

After having a four-game point streak snapped in his previous outing, Barkov got right back on track and is up to four goals and 10 assists through 11 contests for the campaign. He's logging an average of 22:33 of ice time per game (4:38 with the man advantage), which is second to only Connor McDavid among forwards. Additionally, it's likely safe to suggest Barkov is far better off playing at a faster pace without Jaromir Jagr on his flank slowing him down. Injuries have hurt the 22-year-old Finn's final numbers the past two season, so if he stays healthy, a monster showing is within reach.