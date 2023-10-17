Barkov recorded an assist in Monday's 4-3 win over the Devils.

While Barkov has yet to find the back of the net, despite 10 shots on goal through three contests, he does have a trio of helpers to open the season, including one with the man advantage. Linemate Sam Reinhart has been doing all the scoring for the top line thus far with three goals but it likely won't be long before Barkov starts chipping in as well given his shot totals.