Barkov (knee) will return to the lineup Friday at home against Winnipeg, according to David Dwork of Local 10 Miami.
Barkov missed the previous two games and will center the top line with Sam Reinhart and Evan Rodrigues. Barkov has six goals and 11 assists in 16 contests. Barkov had two assists in his lone game against the Jets last season.
