Barkov notched two assists during Monday's 4-2 win over the Rangers.

Barkov provided the primary assists on both of Sam Reinhart's goals in the second period to take the lead over the Rangers. Barkov added a hit, one shot on goal and a plus-1 rating in 20:35 of ice time. The 28-year old center is now on a three-game point streak, scoring two goals and adding five assists over that span, and he has 62 points in 56 games played. His recent hot streak, consistent production and strong surrounding cast makes him a reliable contributor in all fantasy formats.