Barkov (pneumonia) had one assist and won 11 of 19 face-offs (58 percent) in 17:12 of ice time Thursday in a 5-1 win over the Red Wings.
He felt great, but it did take a bit for him to get his legs back. Barkov immediately elevates the Panthers' game and helps them balance their lines more effectively. Get him back in there.
