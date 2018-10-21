Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Point streak at three games
Barkov set up two goals Saturday in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Red Wings.
The points stretched his current scoring streak to three games and four points (one goal, three assists). Barkov has six points, including four assists, in his last five games. He's coming off a 78-point season in 2017-18 and looks to build on that this year. Use Barkov with confidence.
