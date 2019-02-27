Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Point streak reaches six

Barkov potted a goal to bring his point streak to six games during Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Coyotes.

The red-hot Barkov now has seven goals and 13 points in his last six games. He is two goals and 12 points behind his career-highs in those categories with 20 games left, and with the roll he has been on it seems likely he tops both soon.

