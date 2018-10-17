Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Posts pair of goals
Barkov scored two goals in a 6-5 shootout loss to the Flyers on Tuesday.
The 23-year-old is off to a strong start with three goals and four points in four games. Last season, Barkov nearly averaged a point per game, and he will be a candidate to do that again in 2018-19. But, don't expect much else fantasy production. While his plus-9 rating, 14 PIM and 17 power-play points from last season are respectable, they are pedestal in fantasy realms.
