Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Posts three-point night against Vegas
Barkov scored a goal, added two assists and recorded five shots through 19:39 of ice time during Friday's 4-3 overtime win against the Golden Knights.
The huge showing has Barkov sporting a point-per-game pace for the campaign with 15 goals and 28 assists through 43 contests. He benefits from logging huge minutes (22:30 per game entering Friday) and is also just entering his scoring prime. Injuries have been a reoccurring downer for the emerging star, so if Barkov can remain healthy, he's in line to post career-best offensive numbers across the board.
