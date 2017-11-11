Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Posts two points in victory

Barkov sealed a 4-1 Friday win over Buffalo with an empty-net goal to go with a second-period assist.

Barkov is averaging better than a point per game (17 in 15 games), and he's doing it with his worst shooting percentage since 2013-14 at 12.8 percent. That suggests he's got room to improve on some already strong numbers, which would thrill his fantasy owners.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories