Barkov scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Monday's 6-4 victory over the Lightning.

His tally midway through the second period gave the Panthers a 5-2 lead, and Chris Driedger was just able to withstand the inevitable Tampa surge that followed. Barkov had only one point, an assist, in his prior four games, but overall he's had a stellar start to the season with five goals and 14 points in 13 contests.