Barkov scored the game-winning goal on five shots in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Golden Knights.

He converted a strong Panthers forecheck into a 2-0 lead early in the second period, and Sergei Bobrovsky made it stick from there. Barkov has missed 14 games this season due to various injuries, but when he's been on the ice he's been his usual productive self, racking up 17 goals and 53 points in 51 contests. The 27-year-old also remains clutch for Florida -- Tuesday's GWG was his fifth of the season, marking the third straight campaign and the sixth of his career in which he's scored at least five game-winners.