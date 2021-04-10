Barkov scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Stars.
He ruined Anton Khudobin's shutout bid late in the second period, but it was one of the few bright spots on the afternoon for the Panthers. Barkov continues to put together a big campaign and now has 17 goals and 43 points through 36 games.
