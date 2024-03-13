Barkov tallied two goals and an assist, all on the power play, in Tuesday's 4-3 victory over Dallas.

All three of Barkov's points came on the man advantage. He set up Sam Reinhart's tally in the second period before deflecting a Carter Verhaeghe shot to cut Florida's deficit to 3-2 midway through the third. Barkov would then score the game-winner later in the frame, beating Jake Oettinger with a wrister to complete the Panthers' four-goal comeback. The 28-year-old Barkov has five goals and 11 points (seven on the power play) in his last seven contests. He's up to 66 points (18 goals, 48 assists) through 60 games this season.