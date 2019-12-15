Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Practices at full speed
Barkov (undisclosed) was a full participant at Sunday's practice, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Barkov left Saturday's game against the Sharks late in the third period and didn't return, but coach Joel Quenneville stated the 24-year-old didn't have a serious injury. Instead, it appears there just wasn't enough time for Barkov to return, and he'll be ready to rock for Monday's game against the Senators. Over 32 games, Barkov has accrued 10 goals and 26 assists.
More News
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Injury not considered serious•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Takes bite out of Sharks•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Goals in back-to-back games•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Keeps points coming•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Another multi-point effort•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Extends point streak•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.