Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Practices at full speed

Barkov (undisclosed) was a full participant at Sunday's practice, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Barkov left Saturday's game against the Sharks late in the third period and didn't return, but coach Joel Quenneville stated the 24-year-old didn't have a serious injury. Instead, it appears there just wasn't enough time for Barkov to return, and he'll be ready to rock for Monday's game against the Senators. Over 32 games, Barkov has accrued 10 goals and 26 assists.