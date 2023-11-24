Barkov (knee) is back at practice Friday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Barkov has missed the last two games, but could return to the lineup Friday versus Winnipeg. Barkov was practicing on the top line with Sam Reinhart and Evan Rodrigues. Barkov has six goals and 17 points in 16 games this season.
