Barkov seemed to make several plays but was held scoreless during the Panthers' 3-1 win over the Islanders on Thursday.

Barkov, who collected 553 points during his 597-game career, created countless scoring chances Thursday but was not rewarded for his efforts. Denied by Islanders goalie Ilya Sorokin on a drive to the net midway through the first period Thursday, Barkov was active early, collecting two shots on goal in the opening 15 minutes. The 2013 first-round draft choice was one of the main reasons the Panthers paced the NHL with 4.11 goals per game average last season, scoring a career-high 39 goals. If he continues to play as hard as he did Thursday, additional points will come.