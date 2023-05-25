Barkov (lower body) notched two assists in Florida's 4-3 victory over Carolina in Game 4 on Wednesday.

Barkov was initially questionable after he left Monday's victory over the Hurricanes in the first period, but he ended up being leaned on heavily Wednesday with 22:15 of ice time. The 27-year-old's second helper was the primary assist on Matthew Tkachuk's series-winning goal late in the third period. Barkov is up to four goals and 14 points in 16 playoff outings this year. Florida has eliminated Carolina from the playoffs, so he might get a short breather before the Panthers face either Vegas or Dallas in the Stanley Cup Finals.