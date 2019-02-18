Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Puts on show in home win

Barkov scored three goals and also picked up an assist in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Canadiens.

Barkov got things started with a power-play goal on a scramble rebound in front of the Montreal net. Then with the game tied 3-3 late in the second period, the Panthers' center scored a goal-of-the-year candidate, beating Carey Price with a between the legs shot on a breakaway. Barkov would wrap up the hat trick in the final frame and now has 57 points through 57 games in 2018-19. The forward recorded a game-high seven shots on target in the win.