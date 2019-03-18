Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Putting on show
Barkov extended his point streak to six games with two assists in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Ducks.
During the six-game point streak, Barkov has collected an astounding 15 points. Both Barkov and linemate Johnathan Huberdeau have exploded in the last 10 days, combining for seven goals and 28 points since March 7. Barkov continues to push his career high in points up with every game -- he now has 83 points in 72 games.
