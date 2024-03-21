Barkov (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision versus Nashville on Thursday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Barkov was on the ice at practice Thursday, but he sat out practice during the week. Barkov has gone pointless in his last two games, though he did have six shots on net Saturday versus the Lightning -- the last time the Panthers played. Barkov has 18 goals and 66 points in 62 appearances this season. Check close to puck drop on Barkov's status.
