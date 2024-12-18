Barkov (illness) will be a game-time decision Wednesday versus Minnesota, per Jessi Pierce of NHL.com.

Barkov has already missed Florida's past two outings. He has nine goals and 29 points in 22 appearances in 2024-25. Sam Bennett won't play Wednesday due to an illness, so if Barkov is unavailable too, then the Panthers would be down to 11 forwards unless they promote someone from AHL Charlotte.