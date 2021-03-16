Barkov scored a short-handed goal and handed out a pair of assists in Monday's 6-3 win over Chicago. He also had five shots and won 12 of 17 faceoffs (70.6 percent).

Barkov stuffed home a rebound following a short-handed rush to give Florida a 4-3 lead with 6:34 left in regulation. He added an assist, his second of the night, on Carter Verhaeghe's empty-netter just under five minutes later to seal the win. It was the second straight three-point performance for Barkov, who has amassed four goals and nine assists in eight games since the calendar flipped to March. The 25-year-old leads the Panthers in points (34) and goals (12) in 28 games this season and boasts a plus-11 rating.