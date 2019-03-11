Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Reaches 30-goal mark
Barkov scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Sunday's 6-1 rout of the Red Wings.
The 23-year-old remains red hot, piling up 11 goals and 24 points over his last 13 games to reach the 30-goal plateau for the first time in his career. Barkov is also just one point shy of tying last season's career-high 78, but he'll have to wait until Wednesday in San Jose for a shot at it.
