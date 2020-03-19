Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Reaches 60-point mark

Barkov has 20 goals and 62 points in 66 games this season.

After Barkov broke out for 35 goals and 96 points during the 2018-19 campaign, his offensive numbers were a bit disappointing this season. The 24-year-old Finn could have a shot at the 70-point mark for the third consecutive year if the NHL resumes the 2019-20 regular season. Barkov has also pocketed at least 20 goals in five straight seasons.