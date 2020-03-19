Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Reaches 60-point mark
Barkov has 20 goals and 62 points in 66 games this season.
After Barkov broke out for 35 goals and 96 points during the 2018-19 campaign, his offensive numbers were a bit disappointing this season. The 24-year-old Finn could have a shot at the 70-point mark for the third consecutive year if the NHL resumes the 2019-20 regular season. Barkov has also pocketed at least 20 goals in five straight seasons.
More News
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Extends point streak to five games•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Riding four-game point streak•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Strikes twice in loss•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Tallies late in first period•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Ready to return•
-
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Remains sidelined Thursday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.